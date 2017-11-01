Matt Hamby
City of Greer selects Matt Hamby as new police chief
Matt Hamby, who began his policing career as a patrol officer with the City of Greer in 1993, has been selected to serve as the department’s new Chief of Police. 
Richard Perry Turner Jr. was found dead inside this home on Pine Street Extension on Sunday evening.
Greer man found dead after Sunday night fire
Richard Perry Turner Jr., 89, was found dead in his home after a Jan. 8 fire on Pine Street Extension, authorities say. Greer Fire Department responded to a call at 11:41 p.m. on Sunday for a structure fire at 106 Pine Street Extension. Once there, officials found Turner lying on the bathroom floor near his bedroom.
Rep. Tommy Stringer addressed community members at the first chamber public policy breakfast last Friday.
Local legislators discuss issues for new session
State officials addressed business licenses, ethics reform, road improvements, transitions and more during the Greer Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural policy breakfast.
Player of the Year - Chance Pride
Some know him as Troy’s little brother. Opposing defenses know him as a nightmare in the open field. His coaches, however, know him as their team’s most valuable player. Eastside’s Chance Pride had a tremendous impact on his team’s season in 2016, leading the Eagles to the state playoffs for the first time in years.
Brian Lane
Byrnes could name coach this month
The Rebels are continuing their search for a new head football coach, following the departure of Brian Lane last fall. Byrnes will be conducting interviews with candidates this week, and there has been plenty of interest, according to the school’s athletic director, Tony Gillespie.
Ann Salway, third grade teacher at Abner Creek Academy, led her class for the second year in a row to win the annual, three-week DreamBox Math Challenge.
Abner Creek class wins national math challenge
Ann Salway’s third grade class at Abner Creek Academy is one of two grand-prize winners of the national DreamBox Learning Fall Math Challenge. “Last year, I didn’t push dream box until the contest,” said Ann Salway, who is a second-year winner. “This year, I started dream box from day one.”
Snow day

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 14:15 Staff Reports
Staff Reports's picture

Clancey Coley, left, and Jewel Kittrell got into a snowball fight last Saturday as more than five inches of snow fell in Greer. The first snow of the year caused schools to cancel on Monday and Tuesday.

Lanny B. Page

Lanny Brooks Page, 69, died January 3, 2017 at his home.

