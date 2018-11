“It’s the ultimate community event.”

That’s how Greer Community Ministries (GCM) Marketing Coordinator Krista Gibson describes Big Thursday, which will return for its 39th year on Nov. 1 at Fairview Baptist Church in Greer.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.