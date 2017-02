Former Greer resident Kennedy Brown, along with former teacher Gloria Cairns and former classmate Erica Jones Jackson, hosted her first Book Launching Party last month to promote her novel, That’s it!...I Quit!.. I’m Movin’On! Brown signed with True Glory Publications.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.