Businesses impacted

Local businesses are already feeling the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in South Carolina.

Restaurants are laying off employees, revenue streams are dropping and many owners are trying to find ways to adapt. The following is a complication of how some businesses are responding and what the community can do to help.

Beyond the Threads

Beyond the Threads is offering 10 percent off to customers if they show a receipt from another local business during this time, which can also be done from home by sending a picture.

“Being a boutique during these uncertain times is hard because not everyone needs clothes or gifts, but as a small business owner, we still have expenses and staff to make sure we take care of because they have expenses as well,” said Angie Miller, Owner of Beyond the Threads. “We are staying positive and planning things out for when things get back to normal.

“We are offering to ship or deliver for free,” she said. “On our social media, we will continue to post items, contests, polls and whatever else might keep our customers engaged. We would ask for others to support a local business whether they can share a post on social media, buy a gift certificate, and/or shop online. Small business is the heart of the community and if we all come together to show love and support, we will all get through this crazy uncertain time.”

Beyond the Threads has two locations with the one in Greer located at 215 W. Wade Hampton Blvd.

CBL State Savings Bank

The Greer and Landrum branch lobbies of CBL State Savings Bank will be closed until further notice. Drive thru services will continue to be open with Greer hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As we all try to adapt during this time of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, CBL State Savings Bank is taking precautionary steps to help protect our customers and our employees,” said April Rains, Marketing Specialist with CBL State Savings Bank.

“You can open a deposit account or meet with a loan officer to complete a loan application by appointment,” Rains said.

CBL State Savings Bank is located at 229 Trade Street in Greer.

“If you make an appointment to visit a branch, our team is taking extra precautions to frequently sanitize our facilities based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and other health professionals,” Rains said. “We care about our customers and are optimistic about the future of our community. Thank you for your business and continued support.”

Copper River Grill

Copper River Grill is offering take-out orders every day from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“As we all know, the Coronavirus crisis has been devastating to our industry,” said CEO Dan Angell. “Our restaurants are primarily dine-in, and our guests enjoy not only the food but also the service and atmosphere.”

“Since the Governors in our states mandated that no restaurants can serve dine-in guests, our business has been cut significantly,” he said.

For orders with at least two entrees, Copper River is giving a $10 gift card to use on the next visit with a limit of one free gift card per order.

“All you have to do is ask for it,” Angell said.

The offer is valid until April 30.

“Please think of Copper River Grill when you’re deciding where to get take-out food,” Angell said. “We are also able to sell unopened beer and wine to guests with proper ID.”

“We would appreciate it if you order gift cards at www.CopperRiverGrill.com,” he said. “Most importantly, let’s all be careful and stay healthy, so we can get through this soon and get people back to work.”

Copper River Grill is located at 14440 E Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer.

Countybank

Countybank has transitioned financial centers to drive-thru only until further notice and has extended its customer service call center hours.

“The safety, health, and well-being of our customers and associates is our top priority as part of our mission to Serve Our Clients, Our Communities, and Our Associates,” said Jamie Compton, Communications Director for Countybank. “At this time our focus is on financially supporting our community and our customers.”

“We are encouraging customers to access their account using Countybank’s mobile app, online banking platform, and full-service ATMs,” she said. “We recognize that small businesses may experience an unexpected negative financial impact as a result of COVID-19. As a community bank, we put our customers’ best interests first and are here to provide financial support during this time. We have several payment relief programs in place specifically designed to lessen the financial burden that small businesses could face.

Countybank has a branch located at 300 Trade St, Greer.

“We also encourage people to take advantage of low rates right now,” Compton said. “This is a great time to consider a mortgage or refinancing, and our mortgage team can help with both.”

“We encourage people to shop local and support small businesses by ordering takeout and delivery or purchasing a gift card,” she said.

Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill has temporarily closed the 805 W Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, location.

“With state and local restrictions closing our dining rooms, the local owner of Eggs Up Grill in Greer made the tough decision to temporarily close that location,” said Laura Boles, Marketing Manager. “This wasn’t an easy decision, one we hope will not be in place long as we plan to re-open as soon as is feasible for us.”

“Serving our community is something we feel very passionately about, and we look forward to seeing everyone soon,” she said. “There remain a good number of Eggs Up Grills still open across the Upstate offering takeout and delivery and even a special Family Breakfast Bundle for $25 that feeds four people. It’s our way of working to adapt to these changing circumstances.”

Those locations include Pelham Rd., Main St. in Spartanburg, Powdersville, Anderson and others.

“As each Eggs Up Grill is independently owned and operated, local owners are making the decision to remain open based on the needs of their community and their business at this time,” Boles said.

For more information, visit www.eggsupgrill.com for updates on locations open for takeout and deliver.

Hobo’s Consignment

Hobo’s Consignment has marked everything in the store 20 percent off, except for the items that were already in the half price building as those will now be 60 percent off.

“By taking precautions in cleanliness, everyone should shop local at this time to support all of our Greer businesses,” said Owner Ron Wilson.

Hobo’s Consignment is located at 502 N Main St, Greer.

Ira’s Chicken

Ira’s Chicken is closed until further notice.

“We continue to evaluate the business conditions to see if it is feasible to open for carry out service,” said Owner Warren Peden. “All of our food is homemade, with nothing frozen, so it’s difficult to prepare and not waste food.”

“When we re-open for business, it would be great to have the streets in Greer downtown completed, and the parking garage begun,” he said. “The city can help us by proving the access and the parking we need so folks will come to downtown. It would also be a help for the city to push forward any fees like business licenses. I hope we are in this together.”

Peden also offered some advice.

“Foremost, we can pray for each other; and love our neighbors by checking in on each other and taking care of the people most affected in our community,” Peden said. “Today gives us a great opportunity to love one another.”

Ira’s Chicken is located at 107 S Main St, Greer.

Laurenda’s

Laurenda’s has transitioned from dine-in service to carry out or curb side as well as rotating current staff.

“Our business has dropped about 35-40 percent at least, if not more,” said Alyssa Norris

Office Manager at Laurenda’s Family Restaurant & Catering. “We have cut back on staffing. We are trying to rotate our current staff and allow them to work as many shifts as we are able.”

“Our phone is ringing off the hook which actually caused it to shut down this past Sunday, due to overload,” she said. “We have started ‘freezer meals.’ Currently we are selling Chicken Pot Pie, Lasagna, Baked Spaghetti, Macaroni & Cheese, as well as Sweet Potato Souffle, in the hopes that this will help our customers provide meals for their families in case we close down.”

In addition, Laurenda’s is also receiving weddings that are canceling or rescheduling for the first half of the year.

“That’s about 65 percent of our monthly income,” Norris said. “Our community can help us by eating out. Even if it’s only one meal a week. Come see us.”

Laurenda’s Family Restaurant & Catering is located at 300 S Line St, Greer.

Oneal Hotdog Shop

Oneal Hotdog Shop is open for takeout and is encouraging customers to call ahead.

“We had to scramble to come up with a plan to turn our business into a purely takeout business just as many other have had to do as well,” said Mark Andrews, whose wife Tina owns the Oneal Hotdog Shop. “Another obstacle has been trying to keep our supplies in stock. With all of the hoarding of paper towels, toilet paper and napkins and such it has caused problems for us. Of course all of this has impacted the amount of customers that are coming in.”

“We also are having issues of getting the word out that we are still open,” he said. “Even though we have put on social media that we are open a lot of folks still don’t use social media and media like that. We have also put out on our Facebook page to please call in their orders so that we can keep it as quick as possible for everyone to get their orders. We have also told our patrons that the elderly would be served first since they are at a greatest risk.

The tables and chairs have been placed in a corner to allow for “as much space as possible for people to spread out so they can maintain a safe space from one another,” Andrews said. “We have also been cleaning and sanitizing like crazy with Lysol and Clorox sanitizing water.”

“We would definitely encourage folks to visit with their local businesses,” he said. “The big chain stores can weather this storm a lot better than us little guys. I tend to try to shop and eat at the local shops more than I do the big brands year round for this very reason.”

Oneal Hotdog Shop is located at 3700 N Hwy 101, Greer.

SELECT

SELECT is offering gift cards to be used at a later date, catering and to-go orders and has also set up a GoFundMe page for employees who are not working to get paid.

“Our main business was shut down by order of the governor,” said Jeff Gossett. “The hypocrisy of grocery stores and home improvement stores being open while hundreds are packing their aisles way closer than any restaurant would have people is the frustrating part.”

“We are doing concerts to have people come (less than 48 people) and they order food while enjoying the concerts off premise,” he said.

SELECT is located at 112 Trade St, Greer.

Southern Palate

Southern Palate is offering hot meals (individual and family) to-go as well as freezer meals to-go Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our business is down more than 50 percent,” said Chef Denise Norman.

“We have fresh veggies and homemade pies,” she said. “Our freezer meals include meat and cheese lasagna, vegetarian lasagna, chicken pot pie, mexican casserole, hamburger steak/rice and beef stroganoff. We would ask everyone to shop local restaurants and to frequent as many as possible.”

Southern Palate is located at 1209 West Poinsett Street in Greer.

Southern Sisters

Southern Sisters is relying on social media and offering free shipping.

“I would say that during times like this you really have to get creative with your business,” said Danielle Prestifilippo. “You have to be able to adapt to what is thrown your way.”

“For us, we have decided to completely rely on social media, and we are offering free shipping, and we do porch drop offs throughout the Upstate.”

So far, Southern Sisters has delivered all over Greer, Greenville, Fountain Inn, Simpsonville, Inman, Lyman, and Gray Court (to name a few).

“We feel very blessed that our community has continued to support us during this time,” Prestifilippo said. “Health and safety are number one.”

For more information, visit on instagram at @southern_sisters_boutique or on Facebook at southernsistersbtq.

The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse

As a result of government mandates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), The Strip Club 104 owner has laid off 22 full-time employees.

“Not doing curb service, the restaurant still has over head of $6000-$8000 a month. With curb service, you can add an additional $4000 a week to that number. We are going to try curb service, but this is not a time for promotions,” said Executive Chef and Owner Jason Clark. “It is a time to support.”

“The US has 15.6 million foodservice employees, and everyone is being hurt right now,” he said. “Most small businesses will not make it through this.”

Clark shared a quote he read that he feels describes how it feels to be in hospitality during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Remember when the titanic was sinking and the band continue to play?” Clark said. “Well we’re the band. We will stand always but not without your help.”

The Strip Club 104 Steakhouse is located at 104 E Poinsett St, Greer.

Wild Ace & Roma Invicta

Denise VandenBerghe, Owner/Operator of Wild Ace and Roma Invicta, has laid off a total of 77 employees due to the in-dining mandate.

“We have combined our two restaurants into one location temporarily to offer takeout and delivery from one single location,” Vandenberghe said. “About 20 total Roma and Wild Ace employees are still working limited shifts 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to fulfill takeout and delivery options at this time.”

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of curbside takeout or delivery through Doordash and Ubereats 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for either restaurant,” she said.

For more information, visit www.thewildace.com or www.romagreer.com.

