From Fox Carolina

News Partner

Five children were injured during the annual Spring Carnival at Springwell Church in Taylors on Saturday.

According to Battalion Chief Ricky Reed with the Taylors Fire Department, the structures were anchored in, but the wind ripped them from the straps.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.