Christmas in July
Wed, 07/31/2019 - 08:57 Staff Reports
Models Trains Station at the Taylors Mill celebrated Christmas in July with a public display last Thursday. Pictured (left to right) are: Avery and Kelly Hagerman and Owner Bob Rayle.
