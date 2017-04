Barista Alley Coffee and Smoothie Bar opened its doors at 125 E. Poinsett St. in downtown Greer last Friday, following a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce. The shop is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.