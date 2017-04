Coffee with a Cop

From Greer PD

Coffee with a Cop is a time from 7:30-9 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, for the community to sit down at Starbucks, located at 1378 West Wade Hampton Blvd, with members of the Greer Police Department to discuss matters of concern or just to say hello.

