Raise the Blaze

At GMC Kickoff

Greer Middle College Charter High School is holding Raise the Blaze, an official kickoff reception, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, at 138 W. McElhaney Road, Taylors, to celebrate the new building.

