Maple Creek to host food box giveaway

Maple Creek Missionary Baptist Church will host a food box giveaway on Aug. 13, from 9-10:30 a.m.

Food will be available on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 877-1791.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.