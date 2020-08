Tile donations needed

for Kid’s Planet

The Greer Cultural Arts Council is accepting donations of old tiles for an art project related to the Kid’s Planet renovation.

Any material, any size and any condition will be accepted.

They are especially seeking blue, green, yellow, red, black and white.



