Anytime Fitness to host Blood Drive

Be a hero and meet a hero at Anytime Fitness’s Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 21 from 5-9 p.m. at 955 W Wade Hampton Blvd, # 1A, Greer.

Members of the Marines, Navy, and Army will be present to lead fitness challenges and meet members of the community.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.