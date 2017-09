Taylors Market to hold

Harvest Festival

Taylors Farmers Market is holding its inaugural Summer Harvest Festival from 4-8 p.m. on August 31 at the Taylors Mill.

More than 50 vendors are expected for the inaugural festival.

The next festival is the Taylors Mill Fall Festival from 2-7 p.m. on October 22.

