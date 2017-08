Back to school event

At B.P. Edwards Park

Spirit and Truth Ministries, pastored by Courtney Cohen, is hosting their annual back to school and health fair event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at B.P. Edwards Park on Sunnyside Drive.

