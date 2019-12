Lyman to hold Dec. 6

Christmas Tree Lighting

The Town of Lyman is holding a Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m. at the Lyman Veterans Park.

Join neighbors and friend for this kickoff to the holidays with the lighting of the tree, music, activities and light refreshments.



Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.