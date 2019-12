CPW to host rain barrel workshop

The Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW) is hosting a rain barrel workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5-6 p.m.

The cost is $25 per rain barrel, and participants will leave with a 55 gallon rain barrel and conversion kit.

