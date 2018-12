Crescom Bank to host Cookies with Santa

CresCom Bank is hosting Santa (same one used for the Greer parade) on Saturday, Dec. 22, from 12:45-2:30 p.m. at CresCom Bank, located at 1111 West Poinsett Street, Greer, with cookies, drinks, story time and pictures.

