Christmas Tree Lighting returning Dec. 7

The City of Greer is holding its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m., at Greer City Park, located at 301 E. Poinsett St., Greer.

Holiday craft stations, inflatables and Greer Relief s’mores will be available from 5-7 p.m.

