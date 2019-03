Greer to offer senior computer course

The City of Greer is now accepting participants for a beginner senior computer course.

The course will be held March 21, March 28, and April 4 at Greer City Hall.

Participants must be able to attend all three dates to register.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.