Mini Marvy V-Day set for Saturday

The Spinning Jenny is hosting a mini v-day market on Saturday, February 6, from 1-5 p.m. to go along with Greer’s Station Chocolate tasting and will be open to the general public. Come pick out a one of a kind gift to take home to your sweetie or give to your best friend.

