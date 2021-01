City of Greer to host Neighbors meeting

Sign up to drop by the first Council of Neighbors meeting at Stomping Grounds this Saturday morning, January 16, from 9-10 a.m.

The Council of Neighbors is an opportunity to meet other leaders, share resources, and partner with the City of Greer.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.