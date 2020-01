City to offer free computer classes

The City of Greer is offering senior beginner computer classes in March and April, and seniors can sign up now for these free classes.

First sessions will be held March 11, 18 and 25. Second sessions will be held March 12, 19 and 26.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.