Town of Lyman to hold Daddy-Daughter Dance

The Town of Lyman is getting ready for the second Daddy Daughter Dance.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday morning, Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day Monday through Friday at the Lyman Town Hall.

Space is limited.

