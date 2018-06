Tickets on sale for

Eat Like a Local

Tickets went on sale last Thursday, June 7, for the Greer chamber event, Eat Like a Local presented by Lowes Foods.

On July 9, from 7-9 p.m., Trade Street will be closed to traffic for an al fresco GreerMade certified meal.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.