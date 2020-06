Prayer Walk set for Saturday, June 20

Greer Black Lives Matter is holding a Prayer Walk on Saturday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Meet to march at Arlington and Moss Street in front of the distribution center.

This is a march of peace, prayer and purpose.

All safety precautions will be observed.

