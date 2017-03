Blue Ridge Pageant

Registration Open now

The Little Miss & Master Blue Ridge Pageant is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 for ages 0 to 5th Grade.

For more information, contact Kelly at klehew77@gmail.com or Blue Ridge High School Main Office at 355-1819.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.