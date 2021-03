Greer Relief holding Book Drive

Greer Relief & Resources Agency is holding a Book Drive during the month of March on Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bring new or gently used children’s books for neighbors to 202 Victoria Street, Greer.

