Greer police to host Blood Drive

The Greer Police Department is hosting a Blood Drive on Friday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 W. Poinsett Street in Greer during National Police Week. All donors will receive a $10 visa card, and $10 will be donated to Upstate South Carolina Fallen Officers Fund.

