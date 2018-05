Music on the Hill

Coming May 17

The Town of Lyman is hosting its first ever Music on the Hill night, featuring the Justin McCorkle Band at the Lyman Amphitheater on Thursday, May 17, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Come and enjoy music, food, and fun.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.