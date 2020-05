Greer CPW to host Blood Drive

The Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW) is hosting a Blood Drive on Thursday, May 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 301 McCall Street. Donors will receive a $20 Visa gift card.

The Blood Connection is doing COVID-19 antibody testing now.

