The Gratitude Project

Accepting nominations

Nominations for the first annual Gratitude Project award winner opened on Memorial Day.

The Gratitude Project seeks candidates who have served in the US Military and suffer from an impairment that makes day to day tasks in their home difficult.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.