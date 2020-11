County sets workshop for Thursday, Nov. 19

Greenville County Council has scheduled a workshop for Thursday, November 19, at 4 p.m., at County Square as well as via livestream to discuss the unification of sewer collection services and creation of Berea, Gantt, Parker, Taylors and Wade Hampton Fire Service Areas.

