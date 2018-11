GCM partners with Phil Hyman Portraits

Greer Community Ministries is partnering with Phil Hyman Portraits.

With a donation of $125, the giver will receive a custom in-studio portrait session with Phil Hyman Portraits and 1-11x14 Fine Art Portrait (valued at $500).

