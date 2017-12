Wellford collecting donations for children

Every year, the City of Wellford sponsors eight to 10 kids for Christmas.

The City provides coats, shoes and toys to kids, and the city is asking the community to help in the form of new clothes, toys and money.

Please bring the items or a donation to City Hall.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.