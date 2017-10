Day of Celebration

postponed to Nov. 11

The 10th annual Lake Robinson Day of Celebration, postponed due to weather, is rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW) and the Friends of Lake Robinson are now planning to hold the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the new date.

