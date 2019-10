Deal Depot rescheduled Trunk-or-Treat

Deal Depot rescheduled after school Trunk-or-Treat from Wednesday, October 30, to Friday, November 1, from 3-5 p.m. at 13640 E. Wade Hampton Blvd in Greer.

All children are welcome, and costumes are optional.

Bring a friend for face painting, drinks, snacks and fun.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.