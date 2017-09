Famiy night at

Thrive at Greer

Thrive at Greer is holding a family night on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Activities include sock hop, classic car cruise in, music, raffles and artwork by residents for sale.

All proceeds will benefit the Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.