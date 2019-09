Skyla Strong Fair needs volunteers

A volunteer meeting is set for September 26 in preparation for the annual Skyla Strong Fair (Oct. 26).

Donations are also needed for the auction, which will be online this year.

For more information, private message the Skyla Strong Facebook page or text (864) 449-0499.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.