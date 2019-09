Fundraiser planned for Muntean ministry

Chick-fil-A on Pelham Road in Greer will host a fundraiser for Bella Muntean-Angel Heart of HOPE Ministry on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5-7 p.m.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.