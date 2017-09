Operation Dry Baby Bottoms Kicked off

Operation Dry Baby Bottoms is a month diaper drive to collect 1,000,000 diapers for Upstate babies and families being affected by Diaper Need.

Diaper Need is the inadequate supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and health.

