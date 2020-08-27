CPW closes lobby for renovations

Greer CPW’s Customer Service lobby and parking area is closed this week as maintenance begins on customer parking renovations.

The drive thru will remain open, and www.greercpw.com is one of the best ways to set up service or pay a bill.

“Parking lot improvements are just one way we are working to enhance the customer service experience,” said Alison Rauch, Public Information Coordinator.

Parking lot improvements include removing the existing asphalt and replacing it with concrete which will last longer and require less maintenance.

The customer service lobby is scheduled to reopen, construction pending, sometime next week.

kaelyn@greercitizen.com | 877-2076