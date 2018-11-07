Cutting the ribbon
Wed, 07/11/2018 - 11:23 Staff Reports
Adrienne Hawkins, organizer of the Greer Farmers Market, cut the ribbon at the entrance to Greer City Park this past Saturday, thanking community supporters for a successful season so far.
Adrienne Hawkins, organizer of the Greer Farmers Market, cut the ribbon at the entrance to Greer City Park this past Saturday, thanking community supporters for a successful season so far.
317 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
P.O. Box 70 Greer, SC 29652
Phone: 1-864-877-2076