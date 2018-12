Participation tripled in size from last year to this year for the free Christmas Ornament Painting family event on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Lyman Event Center at Pacific Place with the Town of Lyman providing the ornaments and Susan Garrison with Creative Solutions providing the paints.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.