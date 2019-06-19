District 5 approves budget
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 10:48 Billy Cannada
The Spartanburg District Five school board approved a $93.1 million budget Monday night, increasing pay for teachers by 4 percent and adding new positions to match student growth.
