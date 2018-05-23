Graduation celebration
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 08:54 Staff Reports
Byrnes High School seniors celebrated their upcoming graduation on Tuesday with a walk through Abner Creek Academy. They were greeted by a crowd of cheering students and teachers.
Byrnes High School seniors celebrated their upcoming graduation on Tuesday with a walk through Abner Creek Academy. They were greeted by a crowd of cheering students and teachers.
317 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
P.O. Box 70 Greer, SC 29652
Phone: 1-864-877-2076