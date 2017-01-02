Grants awarded to local teachers

The Greater Greer Education Foundation is funding the ideas of local teachers, awarding more than $20,000 in grants to educators at 11 schools.

The grants were presented at Greer City Hall last week, and foundation chairman Brent Garrett said it was a great opportunity to give back.

“We solicit grants from teachers in the greater Greer area,” Garrett said. “These teachers have a need in the classroom, so they write a request and we select the grants to give out. It’s great to be able to give back to the community and help the teachers in their classrooms.”

Grants were distributed to: Sherry Smith (Tigerville Elementary), Lisa Hansen (Tigerville Elementary), Diane Jackson (Tigerville Elementary), Carol Godfrey (Skyland Elementary), Jody Dill (Mountain View Elementary), Amy Holcombe (Greer High), Kara Ponder (Greer High), Shelly Eubanks (Dunbar Child Development Center), Meagan Wagner (Blue Ridge High), Leslie Susie (Blue Ridge High), Tracy Jackson (Blue Ridge High), Jackie Knafelc (D.R. Hill Middle), Kate Canterbury (Crestview Elementary), Alicia Keller (Chandler Creek Elementary), Jennifer Dodds (Chandler Creek Elementary), Sarah Methvin (Chandler Creek Elementary), Debbie Holcombe (Byrnes High) and Amy Lewis (Buena Vista).

Projects range from technology improvements to the installation of a butterfly garden.

“The fun part is that they all come with a plan. They’ve got an idea in their head, and we’re able to fund that idea,” Garrett said. “It’s a great feeling. A lot of teachers wouldn’t be able to do these projects if it weren’t for these funds.”

The Greater Greer Education Foundation, which works closely with GreerMade, an initiative of the Chamber of Commerce, will award scholarships to local high school students in the spring. Garrett said the organization plans to issue 13 $1,000 scholarships.

In the past six years, the Greer Education Foundation has given more than $180,000 to local students and teachers.