Greer Belk sets grand re-opening
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 08:40 Billy Cannada
Greer’s Belk has taken on a new look.
The 130-year-old retailer has had a Greer location since 1920, and the Wade Hampton Boulevard store recently received quite the facelift.
