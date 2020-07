Greer City Council voted against an emergency ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings last week.

Failing by a 5-2 vote, Mayor Rick Danner and Council Member Wayne Griffin supported the ordinance while council members Jay Arrowood, Mark Hopper, Lee Dumas, Wryley Bettis and Judy Albert opposed.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.