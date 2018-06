Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) is welcoming its sixth airline.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines begins service Sept. 8 with nonstop flights to Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), Orlando (MCO) and seasonal service to Tampa, Florida (TPA).

