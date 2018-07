Greer Planning Commission unanimously approved TXT 2018-02 from the Board of Architectural Review on Monday to change the boundaries of the Downtown Historic District, removing G021000101900—the former Tire Exchange building—and adding G021000101200—the former D&D Ford building as well as the Mutual Home parcels purchased by Grace Church.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.